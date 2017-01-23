Suhuyini apologises to Committee chair for losing temper
Member of Parliament for Tamale North Alhassan Suhuyini has apolosised to Joe Osei Owusu, chair of the Appointment Committee of Parliament for losing his temper during the vetting of the Energy Minister designate Boakye Agyarko, Monday. The former host of Radio Gold's Alhaji and Alhaji took the opportunity to build bridges with the chair of the committee after yesterday's heated encounter which forced the chair to deny him the right to ask a follow up question.
