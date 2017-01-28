Stryker Corporation (SYK) PT Raised to $137.00 at Canaccord Genuity
The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Canaccord Genuity's price target points to a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock's current price.
