Southern Missouri Bancorp and Tammcorp Announce Agreement to Merge

18 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. , the parent corporation of Southern Bank, and Tammcorp, Inc. , which is the 91% owner of Capaha Bank , today announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Southern Missouri will acquire Tammcorp in a stock and cash transaction. The minority shareholders of Capaha will be also entitled to receive the merger consideration payable under the terms of the merger agreement.

