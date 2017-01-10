SoftBank Hires U.K. Investor to Help Manage $100 Billion Fund 20 minutes ago

SoftBank Hires U.K. Investor to Help ...

Knight Assets & Co. LLP's Chief Investment Officer Akshay Naheta joined SoftBank's Vision Fund and will help guide its public equity investments and potential acquisitions, according to a person with knowledge of the appointment.

