Severn Trent Plc (SVT) Receives Avera...

Severn Trent Plc (SVT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

