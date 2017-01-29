Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 13th, there was short interest totalling 348,498 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the December 30th total of 569,877 shares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Is Doing His Best To Rid of Oba Curse ...
|7 hr
|Oba Curse
|1
|Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e...
|9 hr
|lazy Councillors
|1
|Why Issued Early Morgan Silver Dollar Coins Aga...
|17 hr
|Never Buy Coins a...
|1
|dtc s2s (Apr '13)
|Sat
|mr chill
|33
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Sat
|Mosaic is evil
|4
|Business Highlights
|Sat
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Dark Murky Cheever's Monetary Gifts to Koskinen...
|Sat
|Cheever Time Line
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC