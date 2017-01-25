Santander Profit Rises to $1.7 Billion
Banco Santander SA said fourth-quarter profit rose to 1.6 billion euros on lower loan provisions and higher income from Brazil, beating analyst estimates. Net income at Spain's biggest bank compared with 25 million euros a year earlier when profit was hit by charges, including provisions for the wrongful sale in the U.K. of payment protection insurance.
