RPT-CMBS tied to Trump son-in-law sails through market

Investors on Friday snapped up a new US$1.11bn commercial mortgage bond backed by a highly leveraged loan to refinance a New York property owned by President Donald Trump's son-in-law. The US$100m loan, part of a big refinance package on a Times Square building owned by Jared Kushner's real-estate company, is 10% more than the property's value, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

