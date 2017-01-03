RPT-Citigroup may benefit less from tax cuts than other U.S. banks
Jan 10 Citigroup Inc stands to get less of a profit boost than other big U.S. banks from lower corporate tax rates expected from the new government in Washington. A number of bank stock analysts have worked through broad tax proposals by Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump and estimate that a new tax law could increase Citigroup earnings per share only half as much as some rivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demoncrats Had The Habits to Bring Poverty In U...
|4 hr
|To Bring In Pover...
|1
|Despite Trump's Promise, The Economic Collapse ...
|7 hr
|My Stone Lion
|1
|Jack Ma of Alibaba Came to Meet President Elect...
|18 hr
|Jack Ma Offered T...
|1
|Great customer
|20 hr
|Nomirepayments5494
|1
|David Cheever Will Tell His Dark and Murky Hist...
|Mon
|From Rag To Raggedy
|1
|David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S...
|Mon
|Smort Fisher
|3
|AUDI AG will be building cars in Mexico.
|Mon
|Smort Cheever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC