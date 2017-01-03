RPT-Citigroup may benefit less from t...

RPT-Citigroup may benefit less from tax cuts than other U.S. banks

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 10 Citigroup Inc stands to get less of a profit boost than other big U.S. banks from lower corporate tax rates expected from the new government in Washington. A number of bank stock analysts have worked through broad tax proposals by Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump and estimate that a new tax law could increase Citigroup earnings per share only half as much as some rivals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Demoncrats Had The Habits to Bring Poverty In U... 4 hr To Bring In Pover... 1
Despite Trump's Promise, The Economic Collapse ... 7 hr My Stone Lion 1
Jack Ma of Alibaba Came to Meet President Elect... 18 hr Jack Ma Offered T... 1
Great customer 20 hr Nomirepayments5494 1
David Cheever Will Tell His Dark and Murky Hist... Mon From Rag To Raggedy 1
David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S... Mon Smort Fisher 3
AUDI AG will be building cars in Mexico. Mon Smort Cheever 2
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,479 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,922

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC