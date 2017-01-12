RPT-China's big banks, after record write-offs, poised for recovery
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Jan 13 China's big state-owned banks are poised to modestly accelerate profit growth and see a steady recovery in their shares in 2017 as interest margins stabilize and government policies help ease the pace of formation of new bad loans. Record write-offs for bad loans and shrinking margins - caused by six consecutive interest rate cuts - led to flat profits and beaten down valuations last year for the likes of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp .
