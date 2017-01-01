Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers CSI Compr...

Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Price Target to $7.00

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential downside of 28.06% from the stock's previous close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b... 32 min Candy6779 2
News Strange Goings-On In Gold: The Dealers Buy In. 6 hr Abrahammock Regions 3
People In America Need to Learn About Han Ban C... 18 hr The Cultural Divide 1
Tsai Ing-Wen, An Ugly Prostitute in Taiwan Need... 19 hr Tasi The Prostitute 1
Satan Decided To Move In With David Cheever For... Sat Cheever Met Satan 1
David Cheever Is Enjoying the Dark and Murky Da... Sat Dark and Murky 1
America Can Take In All The Muslims with Only 7... Sat Filthy Yahoo News 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,524,774

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC