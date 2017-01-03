Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker is retiring
Jeffrey Lacker, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, is retiring as of October 1, according to a release from the Richmond Fed. "I feel fortunate to have spent time throughout the Fifth District learning first-hand about people's economic experiences and to have participated in some of the most extraordinary policy deliberations in our nation's history.
