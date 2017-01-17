Richard Davis, longtime CEO of US Bank, to retire
U.S. Bank Chairman and CEO Richard Davis announced Tuesday that he will retire from his job as head of one of the nation's largest regional banks. The bank said Davis will step down from the CEO role as of April 18. He will be replaced by Andy Cecere, who is currently president and chief operating officer at U.S. Bank.
