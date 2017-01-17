Richard Davis, longtime CEO of US Ban...

Richard Davis, longtime CEO of US Bank, to retire

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

U.S. Bank Chairman and CEO Richard Davis announced Tuesday that he will retire from his job as head of one of the nation's largest regional banks. The bank said Davis will step down from the CEO role as of April 18. He will be replaced by Andy Cecere, who is currently president and chief operating officer at U.S. Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Cheever Still Faces The Dark and Murky Fa... 4 hr Lori The Courier 1
David Cheever Will Face The Dark and Murky Fate... 16 hr Lori Davidson 2
Nicole Wheatman Rants and Chants asking for Help! 19 hr Nicole Rants 3
DC Trump Appears to Send the False Image Knowin... Tue Putin Said No 1
DC Trump Can Not Talk With No Action...Never Fo... Tue For Trump To Know 1
DC Trump Inherited A Down Fall of Ancient Ameri... Tue Trump Down Fall 1
DC Trump Stirred UP Fear and Instability in Eur... Mon A Chaotic Beginning 1
ktt telex system (Nov '11) Jan 6 rmachado 97
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,023,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC