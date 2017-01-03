RBC: Trump good for banks
RBC CEO Dave McKay says he expects stronger economic growth south of the border as the new Donald Trump administration takes over - something that would benefit the bank's U.S. franchise. Speaking at the RBC 2017 Canadian Bank CEO Conference, McKay says he's anticipating that the new administration will implement pro-growth policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Earn money via your own website
|3 hr
|Quester
|1
|Demoncrats Had The Habits to Bring Poverty In U...
|12 hr
|To Bring In Pover...
|1
|Despite Trump's Promise, The Economic Collapse ...
|15 hr
|My Stone Lion
|1
|Jack Ma of Alibaba Came to Meet President Elect...
|Mon
|Jack Ma Offered T...
|1
|Great customer
|Mon
|Nomirepayments5494
|1
|David Cheever Will Tell His Dark and Murky Hist...
|Mon
|From Rag To Raggedy
|1
|David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S...
|Mon
|Smort Fisher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC