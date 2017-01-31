Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for BOK Fin...

Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Corporation Issued By SunTrust Banks

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

BOK Financial Corporation - Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial Corporation in a report released on Friday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 2 hr General Stomp 4
US Is At A Cross Road For Changes...No One Know... 12 hr The Boycott 1
People of Europe came from Central Asia, The Bi... 15 hr Human Migration 1
Cheever's Stealth Plots Would Cause Him the Cha... 16 hr Not My President 1
There Is No Way For Me to Respond To That Nagro... 17 hr Nagro Cheever 4
Harry Truman made a historic mistake A half Cen... (Feb '13) Mon ssteve171717 7
President Trump Needs to Find A New IRS Commiss... Mon For Lori To Know 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,235 • Total comments across all topics: 278,443,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC