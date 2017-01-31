Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Corporation Issued By SunTrust Banks
BOK Financial Corporation - Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial Corporation in a report released on Friday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06.
