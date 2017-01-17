Pipeline Wins Latest Round with Lando...

Pipeline Wins Latest Round with Landowners

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

The News & Advance in Lynchburg reports that a judge on Tuesday overruled a challenge to block land surveyors in Nelson County. That means the matter will proceed to a routine court hearing in February to review the surveyors' right to enter 35 properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That Devil Abe Wants to Meet DC Trump To Pass o... 1 hr Abe The Devil 1
DC Trump Needs to Know and Protect the Major Ow... 21 hr Who Buy US Bonds 1
John Koskinen became KaBa-Con, The Beggar in Wa... Thu John KaBa-Con 1
John Koskinen Will Be Impeached, Thanks to Davi... Wed For Lori To Know 1
David Cheever Still Faces The Dark and Murky Fa... Wed Lori The Courier 1
David Cheever Will Face The Dark and Murky Fate... Tue Lori Davidson 2
Nicole Wheatman Rants and Chants asking for Help! Jan 17 Nicole Rants 3
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,283 • Total comments across all topics: 278,081,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC