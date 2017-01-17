Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03.
