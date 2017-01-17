Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces...

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Agreement to Acquire BNC Bancorp

Webcast: 9 a.m. CST / 10 a.m. EST January 23, 2017 Presentation and streaming audio: http://www.pnfp.com Audio only: 1-877-602-7944 )--Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. , the holding company and parent of Pinnacle Bank, and BNC Bancorp , the holding company and parent of Bank of North Carolina, today jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which BNC will merge with and into Pinnacle in an all-stock transaction. Upon completion of the merger, Pinnacle will merge Bank of North Carolina with and into Pinnacle Bank.

