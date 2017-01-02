Pennon Group plc's (PNN) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG
's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 900 price target on the stock.
