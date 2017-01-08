Peel Hunt Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for John Laing Group PLC
's stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 344 price objective on the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Needs to Know that Europe Tried Border...
|7 hr
|The Border Tax
|1
|David Cheever's Eulogy Was Interrupted by the O...
|11 hr
|The Dark and Murky
|1
|US Has A Deep Rooted Problem to Show Off the Mi...
|15 hr
|All The Midgets
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Sat
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|David Cheever Is Qualified to Get My $ 40 M Rew...
|Sat
|For Cheever to Know
|1
|All Those Who Sucked UP to AboRat Can Beg From ...
|Sat
|No Grace Period
|1
|Too Many Black Maggots Exhausted Your Resources...
|Sat
|Filthy Fisher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC