One of Wall Street's best-known strategists has a new gig
The well-known Wall Streeter is moving from his role as US equity strategist to Deutsche Asset Management, where he will serve as the chief investment strategist for the Americas and head of equities in the US. "David is a well-respected and familiar face within our industry and will be a key public figure for us in presenting to our clients Deutsche Asset Management's global views on markets, economies and policies," said Bob Kendall, head of In his new role, he will lead a team of investors responsible for stockpicking in the Americas, and help clients construct their own portfolios.
