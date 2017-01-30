Oklahoma's farm and ranch lands showed increased value

But in a year-over-year comparison, the value of those lands in 2015 increased and, at least near Oklahoma City, don't appear to have dropped much if at all in 2016, researchers and local agricultural experts have reported. Between 2014 and 2015, the average value of an acre of crop or ranch lands in the Sooner state increased by 8 percent - the largest jump seen among seven states that are served by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, a 2016 research paper written by a bank economist shows.

