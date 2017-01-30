Oklahoma's farm and ranch lands showe...

Oklahoma's farm and ranch lands showed increased value

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

But in a year-over-year comparison, the value of those lands in 2015 increased and, at least near Oklahoma City, don't appear to have dropped much if at all in 2016, researchers and local agricultural experts have reported. Between 2014 and 2015, the average value of an acre of crop or ranch lands in the Sooner state increased by 8 percent - the largest jump seen among seven states that are served by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, a 2016 research paper written by a bank economist shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
There Is No Way For Me to Respond To That Nagro... 1 hr Alacran Negro 3
Harry Truman made a historic mistake A half Cen... (Feb '13) 7 hr ssteve171717 7
President Trump Needs to Find A New IRS Commiss... 12 hr For Lori To Know 1
News Business Highlights 21 hr Alacran Negro 3
dtc s2s (Apr '13) 21 hr Alacran Negro 34
Why Issued Early Morgan Silver Dollar Coins Aga... 21 hr Alacran Negro 2
DC Trump Is Doing His Best To Rid of Oba Curse ... 21 hr Alacran Negro 2
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,923 • Total comments across all topics: 278,417,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC