Numis Securities Ltd Reaffirms Hold R...

Numis Securities Ltd Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hochschild Mining Plc

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 220 price target on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prostitute Tsai, The Tweedy Bird May Join Cheev... 2 hr Falcon Is Waiting 2
David Cheever, The Stooge Is Now Forged In Fire... 3 hr Cheever Is Forged 1
DC Trump Needs To Find A Miracle To Rid Of The ... Fri Where Is Miracle 3
That Beggar Tillerson Never Got Any Education a... Fri Dark And Murky 4
David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S... Fri Smort Fisher 8
David Cheever Hurt His Hands In Moscow and May ... Fri Smort Cheever 3
David Cheever Will Tell His Dark and Murky Hist... Fri Smort Cheever 5
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,357 • Total comments across all topics: 277,921,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC