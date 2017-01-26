Norwich and Peterborough Building Soc...

Norwich and Peterborough Building Society customers face double-whammy

Norwich and Peterborough Building Society unveiled proposals to close 28 branches across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, with the potential loss of 136 jobs. Worried customers claim they have been unable to move their current accounts after their building society announced plans to close them.

