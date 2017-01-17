New York Manufacturing Grows In Janua...

New York Manufacturing Grows In January For 3rd Month

Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York says its manufacturing index slipped slightly to 6.5 in January from 7.6 the previous month. Any reading above zero indicates expansion.

