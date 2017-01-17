New York Manufacturing Grows In January For 3rd Month
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York says its manufacturing index slipped slightly to 6.5 in January from 7.6 the previous month. Any reading above zero indicates expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Cheever Will Face The Dark and Murky Fate...
|3 hr
|Lori Davidson
|2
|Nicole Wheatman Rants and Chants asking for Help!
|6 hr
|Nicole Rants
|3
|DC Trump Appears to Send the False Image Knowin...
|12 hr
|Putin Said No
|1
|DC Trump Can Not Talk With No Action...Never Fo...
|19 hr
|For Trump To Know
|1
|DC Trump Inherited A Down Fall of Ancient Ameri...
|20 hr
|Trump Down Fall
|1
|DC Trump Stirred UP Fear and Instability in Eur...
|Mon
|A Chaotic Beginning
|1
|IMF Just Issued A Frightening Warning Of Bank F...
|Mon
|For Trump to Know
|1
|ktt telex system (Nov '11)
|Jan 6
|rmachado
|97
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC