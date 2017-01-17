New York man charged in knifepoint Fort Lee bank heist
FORT LEE -- A New York man was arrested by the FBI after he allegedly robbed a Fort Lee bank with a large kitchen knife last week, officials said. Andres Dominguez, 38, from the Bronx, N.Y. was arrested following a robbery at the Bank of New Jersey last week, Michael Whitaker from the FBI's Newark office said.
