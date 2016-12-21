MOVES-Cantor Fitzgerald appoints Anshu Jain as president
Jan 2 Financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald LP has appointed Anshu Jain, the former co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank AG, as its president, the company said in a statement on Monday. Jain, who has more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry, will work with Chief Executive Howard Lutnick, according to the statement.
