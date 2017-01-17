MOVES-Barclays vice chairman of banki...

MOVES-Barclays vice chairman of banking Matthew Ponsonby to retire - memo

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Barclays vice chairman of banking, Matthew Ponsonby will retire from the British bank at the end of January, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday. Ponsonby, who joined Barclays from Citigroup in 2009 as co-head of European mergers and acquisitions , played a key role in building out Barclays' banking franchise in Europe, the Middle East and Africa , having held a variety or roles during his eight years at the bank.

