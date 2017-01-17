Mortgage Banking, M&A Fuel Profits at Wintrust Financial
Fourth-quarter profits at Wintrust Financial in Rosemont, Ill., climbed 65% to $54.6 million from a year earlier, helped largely by acquisitions and increases in mortgage banking and other fee income. The $25 billion-asset Wintrust bought the $172 million-asset First Community Financial in November, after closing on the acquisitions of Generations Bancorp and $554 million of loans from GE Capital Franchise Finance earlier in the year.
