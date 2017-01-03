Morgan Stanley, UBS Said to Plan Boos...

Morgan Stanley, UBS Said to Plan Boosting China JV Stakes

Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are in talks with local partners to boost holdings in their China securities businesses, a sign of growing confidence in those operations, according to people familiar with the matter. The banks are engaged in separate discussions on raising their stakes to 49 percent, the maximum allowed under current regulations, the people said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential.

