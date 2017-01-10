Morgan Stanley Signs With Asset-Gobbl...

Morgan Stanley Signs With Asset-Gobbling Startup Backed by Thiel

Morgan Stanley, among the world's biggest brokerages, is partnering with a Silicon Valley startup better known for helping rivals at independent advisory firms and family offices manage the assets of the ultra rich. Software from data-aggregation company Addepar Inc. is now used by the bank's largest private-wealth teams, according to Eric Poirier, the tech firm's chief executive officer.

