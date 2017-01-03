Mobileye N.V. (MBLY) Research Coverage Started at Monness Crespi & Hardt
The firm set a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt's price target suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company's previous close.
