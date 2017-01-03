Microsoft, Qualcomm, Citi Join Israel's Team8 Cyber Syndicate
Team8, founded by veterans of an elite Israeli intelligence unit to solve what they consider the world's most pressing cybersecurity problems, welcomed Citigroup Inc. and the venture arms of Microsoft Corp. and Qualcomm Inc. into its syndicate. The group of military veterans, who have raised more than $92 million, plan to launch two companies this year.
