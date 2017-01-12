Mexico names new ambassador to United States
Mexico's president has nominated the current head of the North American Development Bank, Geronimo Gutierrez Fernandez, to be the country's new ambassador in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Needs To Find A Miracle To Rid Of The ...
|13 hr
|Where Is Miracle
|3
|That Beggar Tillerson Never Got Any Education a...
|14 hr
|Dark And Murky
|4
|David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S...
|14 hr
|Smort Fisher
|8
|David Cheever Hurt His Hands In Moscow and May ...
|14 hr
|Smort Cheever
|3
|David Cheever Will Tell His Dark and Murky Hist...
|14 hr
|Smort Cheever
|5
|That AboRat Is To begin His Dark and Murky Days...
|14 hr
|Filthy Cheever
|3
|A Small Head Oba Tried His Best To Bring in Pov...
|Thu
|Filthy AboRat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC