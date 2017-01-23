Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance
Mercury Systems Inc. updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28.
