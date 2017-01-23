Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Issues Q3...

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems Inc. updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28.

