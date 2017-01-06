Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) Research...

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) Research Coverage Started at Panmure Gordon

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a GBX 294 price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon's price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.74% from the company's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
US Has A Deep Rooted Problem to Show Off the Mi... 3 hr All The Midgets 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now 11 hr Patrick Gilbride 1
David Cheever Is Qualified to Get My $ 40 M Rew... 20 hr For Cheever to Know 1
All Those Who Sucked UP to AboRat Can Beg From ... Sat No Grace Period 1
Too Many Black Maggots Exhausted Your Resources... Sat Filthy Fisher 3
IRS and TIGTA Investigators Are Advised to Find... Fri David Cheever 1 1
ktt telex system (Nov '11) Fri rmachado 97
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,920 • Total comments across all topics: 277,714,863

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC