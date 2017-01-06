Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) Research Coverage Started at Panmure Gordon
The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a GBX 294 price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon's price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.74% from the company's current price.
