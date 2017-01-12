Man charged in attempted robbery at C...

Man charged in attempted robbery at Calgary Bank of Montreal

Police said in a media release Thursday a man entered the Bank of Montreal on Memorial Drive N.E. just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 10 and presented a note claiming he had a weapon. He then demanded money.

