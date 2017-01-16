Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Given...

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DC Trump Can Not Talk With No Action...Never Fo... 4 hr For Trump To Know 1
DC Trump Inherited A Down Fall of Ancient Ameri... 5 hr Trump Down Fall 1
DC Trump Stirred UP Fear and Instability in Eur... 15 hr A Chaotic Beginning 1
IMF Just Issued A Frightening Warning Of Bank F... 15 hr For Trump to Know 1
DC Trump Can Not Hide From That Beggar Lowis' A... 17 hr Trump Inept Reply 1
David Cheever Will Face The Dark and Murky Fate... 18 hr Cheever Say Copy 1
David Cheever Was Forged Into A Copier to Post ... 20 hr Forged Cheever 1
ktt telex system (Nov '11) Jan 6 rmachado 97
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC