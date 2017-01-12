Latam Close-Four issuers raise Us$1.867bn in LatAm primary
Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI , an airport operator in the Dominican Republic, has announced a US$300m 2029 bond. The bond, which has an average life of around 10 years, is being led by JP Morgan and Scotiabank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Cheever Hurt His Hands In Moscow and May ...
|36 min
|Cheever Disabled
|1
|David Cheever Will Tell His Dark and Murky Hist...
|1 hr
|Smort Cheever
|3
|David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S...
|1 hr
|Smort Cheever
|6
|DC Trump Needs To Find A Miracle To Rid Of The ...
|5 hr
|Where Is Miracle
|1
|A Small Head Oba Tried His Best To Bring in Pov...
|10 hr
|Filthy AboRat
|1
|That AboRat Is To begin His Dark and Murky Days...
|22 hr
|Obacare Is Dead
|1
|That Beggar Tillerson Never Got Any Education a...
|Wed
|Beggar Tillerson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC