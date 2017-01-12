Latam Close-Four issuers raise Us$1.8...

Latam Close-Four issuers raise Us$1.867bn in LatAm primary

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI , an airport operator in the Dominican Republic, has announced a US$300m 2029 bond. The bond, which has an average life of around 10 years, is being led by JP Morgan and Scotiabank.

