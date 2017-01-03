KBE: No Partying In The Streets For The Banking Industry
Several banks will report earnings this week, including JPMorgan Chase , Bank of America , and Wells Fargo on Friday. It is anticipated that the banking industry will report average earnings and restrained forward guidance, resulting in a cooling off of the overheated banking industry.
