JPMorgan Rates Traders Said to Get 20% Bonus Bump, 10% at BofA
JPMorgan Chase & Co., the world's biggest investment bank by revenue, boosted its 2016 bonus pool for traders dealing in government bonds, swaps and other assets tied to interest rates by about 20 percent, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified discussing compensation. Bank of America Corp. rates traders got increases that averaged more than 10 percent, another person said.
