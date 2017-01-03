Jain Finds Second Act as Ex-Deutsche ...

Jain Finds Second Act as Ex-Deutsche Bank Chief Joins Cantor

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

He was a rainmaker who helped build Deutsche Bank AG into a Wall Street juggernaut before post-crisis rules and probes slashed profits, prompting the firm to shrink and him to move on. Now, a smaller rival is giving Anshu Jain a chance to prove his prowess anew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DC Trump Needs to Work Out A Practical Job Plan... 12 hr Trump Job Plan 1
News US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b... 15 hr Sneek Blee 6
AP Can Go To Hell With Lies and Cheats to Fool ... 16 hr Trashy AP 1
DC Trump Needs to Eradicate All Oba's Dark and ... Mon Oba Dark Policy 1
That Good for Nothing Oba Can Move Back to Chic... Mon Oba Last Word 1
David Cheever, The Citi Monkey Performed The Se... Mon The Citi Monkey 1
News Strange Goings-On In Gold: The Dealers Buy In. Mon Knock off purse s... 6
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,656 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,970

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC