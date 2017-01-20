Insider Selling: Black Stone Minerals...

Insider Selling: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) SVP Sells 2,034 Shares of Stock

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Black Stone Minerals LP SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,974.78.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Blacks Will Ruin DC Trump's Dream To Succee... 6 hr Lack of Focus 1
It Is A Huge Risk For Having DC Trump To Guide ... 7 hr The Isolationist 1
The Dark and Murky Cheever Is Crawling Near DC ... 7 hr Beggar Tepper 3
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) 22 hr Underpaid Lady Tr... 257
DC Trump Needs to Address The Black and White I... Fri To End US Carnage 1
That Sinner Smith Lied About the Book Of Mormon... Fri Sinner Died Young 1
That Devil Abe Wants to Meet DC Trump To Pass o... Fri Abe The Devil 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,122,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC