How to complain against excess bank charges, fraud, unauthorised deductions

THE Central Bank of Nigeria has enjoined bank customers to follow due process of lodging complaints against banks and other financial institutions. Meanwhile, the apex bank received 1,473 complaints between January and June last year, from consumers of financial services relating to excess charges, fraud, dishonoured guarantees, unauthorized deductions/transfers against banks and other financial institutions.

