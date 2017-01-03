How to complain against excess bank charges, fraud, unauthorised deductions
THE Central Bank of Nigeria has enjoined bank customers to follow due process of lodging complaints against banks and other financial institutions. Meanwhile, the apex bank received 1,473 complaints between January and June last year, from consumers of financial services relating to excess charges, fraud, dishonoured guarantees, unauthorized deductions/transfers against banks and other financial institutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Cheever Will Tell His Dark and Murky Hist...
|3 hr
|From Rag To Raggedy
|1
|David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S...
|3 hr
|Smort Fisher
|3
|AUDI AG will be building cars in Mexico.
|3 hr
|Smort Cheever
|2
|A New Model Is Being Tested at Auto Industry to...
|3 hr
|Filthy Fisher
|4
|DC Trump Needs to Know that Europe Tried Border...
|22 hr
|The Border Tax
|1
|David Cheever's Eulogy Was Interrupted by the O...
|Sun
|The Dark and Murky
|1
|US Has A Deep Rooted Problem to Show Off the Mi...
|Sun
|All The Midgets
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC