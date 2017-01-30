Handyman arrested after body of former Silicon Valley school official is found in shallow grave
The body of Gin Lu "Tommy" Shwe, a Cupertino man civic leader, was found in a shallow grave. Authorities say a handyman has been arrested on suspicion of strangling to death a former Silicon Valley school board member whose body was found in a shallow grave.
