Greece favors IMF withdrawal from rescue loan program
" Greece's left-led government says it would welcome a decision by the International Monetary Fund to pull out of the country's bailout program, which is bogged down in disagreements on further spending cuts. Athens hopes a deal with European creditors and the IMF will boost Greece's battered economy, allowing access to the European Central Bank's bond-buying program and, later, to international markets.
