Greece favors IMF withdrawal from res...

Greece favors IMF withdrawal from rescue loan program

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Greece's left-led government says it would welcome a decision by the International Monetary Fund to pull out of the country's bailout program, which is bogged down in disagreements on further spending cuts. Athens hopes a deal with European creditors and the IMF will boost Greece's battered economy, allowing access to the European Central Bank's bond-buying program and, later, to international markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Cheever Will Face The Dark and Murky Fate... 51 min Lori Davidson 2
Nicole Wheatman Rants and Chants asking for Help! 3 hr Nicole Rants 3
DC Trump Appears to Send the False Image Knowin... 9 hr Putin Said No 1
DC Trump Can Not Talk With No Action...Never Fo... 16 hr For Trump To Know 1
DC Trump Inherited A Down Fall of Ancient Ameri... 17 hr Trump Down Fall 1
DC Trump Stirred UP Fear and Instability in Eur... Mon A Chaotic Beginning 1
IMF Just Issued A Frightening Warning Of Bank F... Mon For Trump to Know 1
ktt telex system (Nov '11) Jan 6 rmachado 97
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,439 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC