'Grant from Dominion helps the PWAFC extend much-needed health care ...

The Prince William Area Free Clinic in Woodbridge, Va., was the recipient of a $5,000 grant awarded recently by the Dominion Foundation, the charitable arm of Dominion Resources. Funds will support the organization's ongoing initiatives to provide free access to health care for uninsured patients.

