Gold ETF Lures Most Money Since 2012 as Europe Frets Over Trump
European investors are leading the race to gold as concerns over growing populism and protectionism embraced by Donald Trump fuel demand for haven assets. The four exchange-traded funds backed by the metal that have attracted the most money this year are all based in Western Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheever + Koskinen, The Criminals Having The L...
|3 hr
|Dark Murky Cheever
|1
|Da Lie Monkey's Curse Extended Far And Wide Fro...
|12 hr
|Da Lie Monkey Curse
|2
|DC Trump Needs to Know: You Are First In Debt.....
|13 hr
|First In Debt
|1
|The Trade Wall Erected by DC Trump Will Cost Yo...
|14 hr
|The Trade Wall
|1
|David Cheever And Accomplice at Citigroup Commi...
|15 hr
|A Criminal Offense
|2
|Lori Davidson Showed IRS, TIGTA + OIG the Meeti...
|16 hr
|Lori To Deny
|5
|DC Trump Being Sued For Taking Foreign Payments...
|17 hr
|Lori Davidson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC