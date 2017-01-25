Germany's DAX buoyant but Italian shares lag European stock market rally

Adds details, closing prices) LONDON/MILAN, Jan 25 European shares rose sharply on Wednesday, boosted by strong earning updates from Logitech and Banco Santander, with the STOXX 600 scoring its biggest one-day gain for 11 weeks. The benchmark index rose 1.3 percent and Germany's DAX rose 1.8 percent to its highest since May 2015, underpinned by gains in Deutsche Bank as investors welcomed the possible listing of its asset management arm.

