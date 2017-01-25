Germany's DAX buoyant but Italian shares lag European stock market rally
Adds details, closing prices) LONDON/MILAN, Jan 25 European shares rose sharply on Wednesday, boosted by strong earning updates from Logitech and Banco Santander, with the STOXX 600 scoring its biggest one-day gain for 11 weeks. The benchmark index rose 1.3 percent and Germany's DAX rose 1.8 percent to its highest since May 2015, underpinned by gains in Deutsche Bank as investors welcomed the possible listing of its asset management arm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congratulations to Mr. Gary Cohn and Mr. David ...
|10 hr
|For Lori To Tell
|3
|John Koskinen Is Implicated in the $ 40 m Bank ...
|21 hr
|For Lori To Know
|1
|DC Trump Needs to Learn How to Lead...Don' t Ta...
|21 hr
|All Talks No Action
|1
|Lori Davidson Showed IRS, TIGTA + OIG the Meeti...
|21 hr
|Lori Can Not Rant
|7
|Did John Koskinen Get Paid To Dine With That Fu...
|21 hr
|Lori The Courier
|3
|Da Lie Monkey's Curse Extended Far And Wide Fro...
|21 hr
|Dark Murky Davids...
|4
|Cheever + Koskinen, The Criminals Having The L...
|Tue
|Dark Murky Cheever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC