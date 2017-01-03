Former Fed board member J. Dewey Daan...

Former Fed board member J. Dewey Daane has died

15 hrs ago

J. Dewey Daane, a noted expert on monetary policy who was nominated to serve on the Federal Reserve board by President John F. Kennedy, has died. He was 98. His death Tuesday in Nashville was announced by Vanderbilt University where Daane had been a longtime professor at the Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management.

